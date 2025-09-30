Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration of Functions Involving Exponentials and Polynomials This concept involves integrating products of polynomial terms and exponential functions, such as xⁿ e⁻ˣ². Techniques like substitution and integration by parts are often used to simplify these integrals, especially when direct antiderivatives are not straightforward. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Integrals of General Exponential Functions

Integration by Parts Integration by parts is a method based on the product rule for differentiation. It transforms the integral of a product of functions into simpler integrals, often reducing the power of polynomials or simplifying exponential terms, which is essential for evaluating integrals like I₁ = ∫ x e⁻ˣ² dx. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals