Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍
General results Evaluate the following integrals in which the function ƒ is unspecified. Note that ƒ⁽ᵖ⁾ is the pth derivative of ƒ and ƒᵖ is the pth power of ƒ. Assume ƒ and its derivatives are continuous for all real numbers.
∫ (5 ƒ³ (𝓍) + 7ƒ² (𝓍) + ƒ (𝓍 )) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)