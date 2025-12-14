In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
119. y = (sin x)ˣ
120. y = x^(sin x)
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
124. x^(sin y) = ln y