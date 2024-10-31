Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(y⁴)
F(g(y))
g(ƒ(u))
F(F(x))
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (x³ - 5)¹⁰
Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )