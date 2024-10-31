Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3). Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(1/z)
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(y⁴)
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(ƒ(u))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(F(x))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4, g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
ƒ (√(x+4))