13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{2ⁿ⁺¹3⁻ⁿ}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{nsin³(nπ / 2) / (n + 1)}"