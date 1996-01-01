5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = eᵗʸ, y(0) = 1
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = yeᵗ, y(0) = −1
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The general solution of the equation yy'(x) = xe⁻ʸ can be found using integration by parts.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = x/y, y(2) = 4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = y³sin t, y(0) = 1