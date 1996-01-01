5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
(t² + 1)³yy'(t) = t(y² + 4)
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = eᵗʸ, y(0) = 1
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
y(t) = sec² t/(2y), y(π/4) = 1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The general solution of the equation yy'(x) = xe⁻ʸ can be found using integration by parts.