39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
a. Use Sₙ to estimate the sum of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) for the exact value of the series.
{Use of Tech} Error in a finite alternating sum
How many terms of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k⁴ must be summed to ensure that the approximation error is less than 10⁻⁸?
Harmonic sum In Chapter 10, we will encounter the harmonic sum 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n. Use a left Riemann sum to approximate ∫[1 to n+1] (dx/x) (with unit spacing between the grid points) to show that 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n > ln(n + 1). Use this fact to conclude that lim (n → ∞) (1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n) does not exist.
{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
a. Write out the first four terms of J₀.