{Use of Tech} Chemical rate equations Let y(t) be t he concentration of a substance in a chemical reaction (typical units are moles/liter). The change in the concentration, under appropriate conditions, is modeled by the equation dy/dt=-ky^n for t≥0, where k>0 is a rate constant and the positive integer n is the order of the reaction.

b. Solve the initial value problem for a second-order reaction (n=2) assuming y(0)=y0.