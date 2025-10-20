{Use of Tech} Free fall An object in free fall may be modeled by assuming the only forces at work are the gravitational force and air resistance. By Newton’s Second Law of Motion (mass end . acceleration = the sum of external forces), the velocity of the object satisfies the differential equation





m · v'(t) = mg + f(v)

mass | acceleration | external forces





where f is a function that models the air resistance (assuming the positive direction is downward). One common assumption (often used for motion in air) is that f(v)=−kv^2, for t≥0, where k>0 is a drag coefficient.





c. Find the solution of this separable equation assuming v(0)=0 and 0<v²<g/a.