Blowup in finite time Consider the initial value problem y'(t) = yⁿ + 1, y(0) = y₀, where n is a positive integer.
b. Solve the initial value problem with n = 2 and y₀ = 1/√2.
45–48. General first-order linear equations Consider the general first-order linear equation y'(t)+a(t)y(t)=f(t). This equation can be solved, in principle, by defining the integrating factor p(t)=exp(∫a(t)dt). Here is how the integrating factor works. Multiply both sides of the equation by p (which is always positive) and show that the left side becomes an exact derivative. Therefore, the equation becomes
p(t)(y′(t) + a(t)y(t)) = d/dt(p(t)y(t)) = p(t)f(t).
Now integrate both sides of the equation with respect to t to obtain the solution. Use this method to solve the following initial value problems. Begin by computing the required integrating factor.
y′(t) + (2t)/(t² + 1)y(t) = 1 + 3t², y(1) = 4
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
b. Find the value of the arbitrary constant associated with each initial condition. (Each initial condition requires a different constant.)
y'(t) = t²/(y² + 1); y(−1) = 1, y(0) = 0, y(−1) = −1
{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for spread of rumors Sociologists model the spread of rumors using logistic equations. The key assumption is that at any given time, a fraction y of the population, where 0≤y≤1, knows the rumor, while the remaining fraction 1−y does not. Furthermore, the rumor spreads by interactions between those who know the rumor and those who do not. The number of such interactions is proportional to y1−y. Therefore, the equation that describes the spread of the rumor is y′(t)=ky(1−y), for t≥0 where k is a positive real number and t is measured in weeks. The number of people who initially know the rumor is y(0)=y0, where 0≤y0≤1.
a. Solve this initial value problem and give the solution in terms of k and y0.
{Use of Tech} Free fall Using th e background given in Exercise 47, assume the resistance is given by f(v)=−Rv, for t≥0, where R>0 is a drag coefficient (an assumption often made for a heavy medium such as water or oil).
c. Find the solution of this separable equation assuming v(0)=0 and 0<v<g/b.
{Use of Tech} Torricelli’s law An open cylindrical tank initially filled with water drains through a hole in the bottom of the tank according to Torricelli’s law (see figure). If h(t) is the depth of water in the tank for t≥0 s, then Torricelli’s law implies h′(t)=−k√h, where k is a constant that includes g=9.8m/s², the radius of the tank, and the radius of the drain. Assume the initial depth of the water is h(0)=Hm.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem.
b. Find the solution in k=0.1the case that and H=0.5m.
{Use of Tech} Chemical rate equations Let y(t) be t he concentration of a substance in a chemical reaction (typical units are moles/liter). The change in the concentration, under appropriate conditions, is modeled by the equation dy/dt=-ky^n for t≥0, where k>0 is a rate constant and the positive integer n is the order of the reaction.
b. Solve the initial value problem for a second-order reaction (n=2) assuming y(0)=y0.