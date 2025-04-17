Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuous Functions A continuous function is one where small changes in the input result in small changes in the output. Formally, a function f(x) is continuous at a point a if the limit of f(x) as x approaches a equals f(a). This property ensures that there are no abrupt jumps or breaks in the function's graph, which is crucial for understanding its behavior over an interval. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity

Sign of a Function The sign of a function refers to whether its output values are positive, negative, or zero. A function is said to be positive on an interval if it takes only positive values and negative if it takes only negative values. Understanding the sign of a function is essential for analyzing its behavior, particularly in relation to its continuity and the implications of being never zero. Recommended video: 4:46 4:46 Adding & Subtracting Functions Example 1