Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function f(x) takes on values f(a) and f(b) at two points a and b, and if f(a) and f(b) have opposite signs, then there exists at least one c in the interval (a, b) such that f(c) = 0. This theorem is crucial for proving the existence of a solution to the equation x³ − 3x − 1 = 0.

Continuous Functions A function is continuous if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph over its domain. For the Intermediate Value Theorem to apply, the function x³ − 3x − 1 must be continuous over the interval being considered. Polynomial functions, like this one, are continuous everywhere, which allows us to use the theorem effectively.