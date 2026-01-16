Convergence of Euler's method Suppose Euler's method is applied to the initial value problem y′(t) = ay, y(0) = 1, which has the exact solution y(t) = eᵃᵗ. For this exercise, let h denote the time step (rather than Δt). The grid points are then given by tₖ = kh. We let uₖ be the Euler approximation to the exact solution y(tₖ), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...

b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 + ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...