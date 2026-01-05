In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
Master Logarithmic Differentiation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
119. y = (sin x)ˣ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
120. y = x^(sin x)
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)