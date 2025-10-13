{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.

a. Graph and interpret the mileage function.