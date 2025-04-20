Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives

Curve Sketching
Curve Sketching
Problem 4.4.82
Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
82. y' = sin t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the second derivative y'', differentiate y' = sin(t) with respect to t. Use the derivative rule for sine: d/dt[sin(t)] = cos(t). This gives y'' = cos(t).
Step 2: Analyze the critical points of y' = sin(t) by finding where y' = 0. Solve sin(t) = 0 for t in the interval [0, 2π]. The solutions are t = 0, π, and 2π.
Step 3: Determine the intervals where y' is positive or negative. Since sin(t) is positive on (0, π) and negative on (π, 2π), this indicates where the function f(x) is increasing or decreasing.
Step 4: Analyze the concavity of f(x) using y'' = cos(t). Find where y'' = 0 by solving cos(t) = 0. The solutions are t = π/2 and 3π/2. Use test intervals to determine where y'' > 0 (concave up) and y'' < 0 (concave down).
Step 5: Combine the information from Steps 2–4 to sketch the general shape of the graph of f(x). Mark the critical points, intervals of increase/decrease, and concavity changes to create a rough sketch of the function.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
First Derivative
The first derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x) or y', represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. In this case, y' = sin(t) indicates how the function f(t) changes as t varies from 0 to 2π.
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Second Derivative
The second derivative, denoted as f''(x) or y'', is the derivative of the first derivative. It measures the rate of change of the first derivative, providing insights into the concavity of the function. A positive second derivative indicates that the function is concave up, while a negative second derivative indicates concave down. For the given problem, finding y'' involves differentiating y' = sin(t).
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Graphing Procedure
The graphing procedure involves analyzing the first and second derivatives to sketch the general shape of the function. Steps typically include identifying critical points where the first derivative is zero or undefined, determining intervals of increase or decrease, and using the second derivative to assess concavity. This systematic approach helps in visualizing the behavior of the function f(t) based on its derivatives.
Graphing The Derivative
