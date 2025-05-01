Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes the behavior of a function f that satisfies f(0) = 0, f'(0) = 3, f'(1) = 0, and f'(2) = -1?
A
The function is constant at x = 0, increases at x = 1, and has a maximum at x = 2.
B
The function increases most rapidly at x = 0, has a horizontal tangent at x = 1, and is decreasing at x = 2.
C
The function decreases at x = 0, has a minimum at x = 1, and increases at x = 2.
D
The function is decreasing everywhere since all derivatives are negative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given information about the function f. The value f(0) = 0 indicates that the function passes through the origin at x = 0. This is the starting point of the function's behavior.
Step 2: Examine the derivative values provided. f'(0) = 3 indicates that the slope of the tangent line to the function at x = 0 is positive and steep, meaning the function is increasing most rapidly at this point.
Step 3: Consider f'(1) = 0. A derivative of zero at x = 1 implies that the tangent line to the function is horizontal at this point. This suggests a critical point, which could be a maximum, minimum, or a point of inflection depending on the second derivative.
Step 4: Analyze f'(2) = -1. A negative derivative at x = 2 indicates that the function is decreasing at this point, as the slope of the tangent line is negative.
Step 5: Combine the observations to describe the behavior of the function. The function increases most rapidly at x = 0, has a horizontal tangent at x = 1, and is decreasing at x = 2. This matches the correct answer provided in the problem.
