Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx
∫x⁻¹ᐟ³ dx
∫(√x + ³√x) dx
∫2x(1 − x⁻³) dx
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
a. u = 1/(x + 1)
What is the value of the integral?