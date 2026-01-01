Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(sin 2θ - cos 2θ)/(sin 2θ + cos 2θ)³dθ
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(x + 1) dx
∫(3t² + t/2) dt
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
∫x⁻¹ᐟ³ dx
∫(√x + ³√x) dx
∫(8y − 2 / y¹ᐟ⁴) dy