Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(3t² + t/2) dt
∫(3t² + t/2) dt
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx
∫x⁻¹ᐟ³ dx
∫(8y − 2 / y¹ᐟ⁴) dy
∫2x(1 − x⁻³) dx
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt