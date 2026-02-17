Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^(π/6) √(1 + sin(x)) dx
(Hint: Multiply by √((1 - sin(x)) / (1 - sin(x))))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ