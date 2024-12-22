6:16 minutes 6:16 minutes Problem 51b Textbook Question Textbook Question Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.

b. Find A(6).

ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>

