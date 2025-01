3:06 minutes 3:06 minutes Problem 49a Textbook Question Textbook Question Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.

a. Find A(2) . ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

