4:03 minutes 4:03 minutes Problem 49c Textbook Question Textbook Question Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.

c. Find a formula for A(x)

ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

