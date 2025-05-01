Which of the following correctly describes the piecewise function graphed below, where the graph consists of a line with slope for and a constant value for ?
Roots and powers Sketch a graph of the given pairs of functions. Be sure to draw the graphs accurately relative to each other.
y = (x)¹⸍³ and y = (x)¹⸍⁵114views
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0181views
{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).109views
Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.
a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x) in terms of a, b, and c.149views
Defining piecewise functions Write a definition of the function whose graph is given <IMAGE>139views
Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs $3.50 plus $2.50 per mile for the first 5 miles, with the rate dropping to $1.50 per mile after the fifth mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the piecewise linear function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to a hotel m miles away.111views
Piecewise linear functions Graph the following functions.120views
Graph the following functions.
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>219views
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
b. Find A(6).
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>123views
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>121views
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>108views
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
b. Find A(6).
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>122views
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>135views