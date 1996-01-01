Define the remainder of an infinite series.
Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
88–89. Binary numbers
Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series
b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯
89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.
a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
Why does the value of a converging alternating series with terms that are nonincreasing in magnitude lie between any two consecutive terms of its sequence of partial sums?
Explain why the magnitude of the remainder in an alternating series (with terms that are nonincreasing in magnitude) is less than or equal to the magnitude of the first neglected term.
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)