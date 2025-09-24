Define the remainder of an infinite series.
Building a tunnel — first scenario
A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.
b.What is the longest tunnel the crew can build at this rate?
Key Concepts
Geometric Series
Sum to Infinity of a Geometric Series
Modeling Real-World Problems with Sequences
Give an example (if possible) of a sequence {aₖ} that converges, while the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
88–89. Binary numbers
Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series
b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯
89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.
a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ respectively) for the exact value of the series.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5