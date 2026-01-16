Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
73. lim (x → ∞) (2^x - 3^x) / (3^x + 4^x)
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
13. lim(x → 1⁻)arcsin(x)
Find the limits in Exercises 13–20. (If in doubt, look at the function’s graph.)
15. lim(x→∞)arctan(x)