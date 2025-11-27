Behavior at the origin Using calculus and accurate sketches, explain how the graphs of f(x) = xᵖ ln x differ as x → 0⁺ for p = 1/2, 1, and 2.
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
b. Evaluate lim x → 0 ƒ(x). (Hint: Let x = eʸ.)
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
where P(t) is the population, for t ≥ 0, and r > 0 and K > 0 are given constants.
d. Find lim(t→∞) P(t) and check that the result is consistent with the graph in part (c).
69. lim (x → ∞) (√(9x + 1)) / (√(x + 1))
73. lim (x → ∞) (2^x - 3^x) / (3^x + 4^x)
75. lim (x → ∞) e^(x²) / (x e^x)