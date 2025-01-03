Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function h has vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 3, indicating that as x approaches these values, h(x) will not approach a finite limit. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Limits A limit describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value. In the context of the question, evaluating the limit as x approaches 3 for h(x) involves determining how h(x) behaves near the vertical asymptote at x = 3, which typically results in the limit being either positive or negative infinity. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits