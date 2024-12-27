2:49 minutes 2:49 minutes Problem 2.4.29b Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the following limits.

b. lim ⁡ x → 2 − 1 x ( x − 2 ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{-}}}\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}}

