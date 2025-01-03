Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this question, we are specifically looking at the limit as x approaches 2 from the right, which is denoted as x → 2⁺.

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The limit from the right (denoted as x → c⁺) considers values greater than c, while the limit from the left (x → c⁻) considers values less than c. This distinction is crucial in this problem, as we are evaluating the limit as x approaches 2 from the right.