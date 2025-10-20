U.S. population projections According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population (to the nearest million) was 296 million in 2005 and 321 million in 2015. The Bureau also projects a 2050 population of 398 million. To construct a logistic model, both the growth rate and the carrying capacity must be estimated. There are several ways to estimate these parameters. Here is one approach:





d. Estimations of this kind must be made and interpreted carefully. Suppose the projected population for 2050 is 410 million rather than 398 million. What is the value of the carrying capacity in this case?