Absolute max of 5 at ﻿ x = 4 x=4 x=4﻿, Local max of 4 at ﻿ x = − 3 x=-3 x=−3﻿, Absolute min of ﻿ − 2 -2 −2﻿ at ﻿ x = 1 x=1 x=1﻿, Local min of ﻿ − 2 -2 −2﻿ at ﻿ x = 1 x=1 x=1﻿ & 1.5 at ﻿ x = − 4.5 x=-4.5 x=−4.5﻿