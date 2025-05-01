Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the absolute maximum and minimum values of a continuous function f(x) on a closed interval [a, b]?
A
f(x) can only have absolute extrema at the endpoints a and b.
B
f(x) can have absolute extrema only at critical points inside (a, b).
C
f(x) may not have an absolute maximum or minimum on [a, b].
D
f(x) must attain both an absolute maximum and an absolute minimum somewhere on [a, b].
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Extreme Value Theorem (EVT). The theorem states that if a function f(x) is continuous on a closed interval [a, b], then f(x) must attain both an absolute maximum and an absolute minimum on that interval.
Step 2: Recognize that the absolute extrema (maximum and minimum values) can occur either at the endpoints of the interval (x = a or x = b) or at critical points within the interval (a, b). Critical points are where the derivative f'(x) is zero or undefined.
Step 3: Evaluate the function f(x) at the endpoints a and b to determine the values of f(a) and f(b). These values are candidates for the absolute extrema.
Step 4: Find the critical points of f(x) within the interval (a, b) by solving f'(x) = 0 or identifying where f'(x) is undefined. Evaluate f(x) at these critical points to determine their corresponding function values.
Step 5: Compare the values of f(x) at the endpoints and the critical points. The largest value is the absolute maximum, and the smallest value is the absolute minimum. This confirms that f(x) must attain both an absolute maximum and minimum on [a, b].
