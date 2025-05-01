Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Let f(x) = \begin{cases} ax + b, & x < 2 \\ x^2, & x \geq 2 \end{cases}. For which values of a and b is f(x) continuous everywhere?
A
a = 2, b = 0
B
a = 1, b = 2
C
a = 4, b = -4
D
a = 0, b = 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of continuity. A function is continuous everywhere if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph. This means the left-hand limit, right-hand limit, and the function value at a given point must all be equal.
Step 2: Analyze the given piecewise function f(x). For x < 2, f(x) = ax + b, and for x ≥ 2, f(x) = x². To ensure continuity at x = 2, the value of f(x) from both pieces must match at this point.
Step 3: Set up the condition for continuity at x = 2. The left-hand limit of f(x) as x approaches 2 from the left is f(2) = a(2) + b. The right-hand limit of f(x) as x approaches 2 from the right is f(2) = 2² = 4. Equate these two expressions: a(2) + b = 4.
Step 4: Solve for a and b using the equation derived in Step 3. Rearrange the equation to express b in terms of a: b = 4 - 2a. Substitute different values of a and b from the options provided to check which pair satisfies the equation.
Step 5: Verify the correct pair of values (a, b) that ensures continuity everywhere. Substitute the correct values into the equation and confirm that both the left-hand limit and right-hand limit at x = 2 are equal to the function value at x = 2.
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning