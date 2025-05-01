Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why the function f(x) = \frac{1}{x-2} is discontinuous at a = 2?
A
The function is discontinuous at x = 2 because it is not differentiable there.
B
The function is undefined at x = 2 because the denominator becomes zero.
C
The function has a removable discontinuity at x = 2 because the numerator is zero.
D
The function is continuous at x = 2 because the limit exists.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of discontinuity. A function is discontinuous at a point if it is not defined, or if the limit does not exist, or if the limit exists but does not equal the function's value at that point.
Step 2: Analyze the given function f(x) = . The denominator of the function is x - 2, and the function is undefined when the denominator equals zero.
Step 3: Set the denominator equal to zero to find the point of discontinuity: . Solving this equation gives x = 2.
Step 4: At x = 2, the denominator becomes zero, making the function undefined. This is a type of discontinuity known as an infinite discontinuity because the function approaches infinity as x approaches 2 from either side.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct explanation is: 'The function is undefined at x = 2 because the denominator becomes zero.' This aligns with the mathematical definition of discontinuity due to undefined values.
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning