Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
1:46 minutes
Problem 4.3.5a
Textbook Question
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the critical points of the function f, we need to determine where the derivative f'(x) is equal to zero or undefined. Since f'(x) = (x - 1)(x + 2)(x - 3), we focus on where this expression equals zero.
Set f'(x) = 0: (x - 1)(x + 2)(x - 3) = 0. This equation is satisfied when any of the factors is zero.
Solve each factor for x: x - 1 = 0, x + 2 = 0, and x - 3 = 0. This gives us the potential critical points.
The solutions to these equations are x = 1, x = -2, and x = 3. These are the critical points of the function f.
Verify that these points are indeed critical points by ensuring that f'(x) changes sign around these values, indicating a change in the behavior of the function f.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are significant because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find critical points, set the derivative equal to zero and solve for the variable, which in this case involves solving f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3) = 0.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials is a method used to simplify expressions and solve equations. It involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors. For the derivative f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3), the factors are already given, making it straightforward to find the roots by setting each factor equal to zero: x = 1, x = -2, and x = 3.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Roots of Equations
The roots of an equation are the values of the variable that satisfy the equation, making it equal to zero. In the context of derivatives, finding the roots of f′(x) helps identify the critical points of the function f(x). For f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3), the roots are x = 1, x = -2, and x = 3, which are the critical points of the function.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice