Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
3:43 minutes
Problem 4.3.1b
Textbook Question
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine where the function f is increasing or decreasing, we need to analyze the sign of its derivative f'(x). The function is increasing where f'(x) > 0 and decreasing where f'(x) < 0.
First, find the critical points by setting the derivative equal to zero: f'(x) = x(x - 1) = 0. Solve for x to find the critical points.
The solutions to the equation x(x - 1) = 0 are x = 0 and x = 1. These are the critical points where the derivative changes sign.
Next, determine the sign of f'(x) on the intervals defined by the critical points: (-∞, 0), (0, 1), and (1, ∞). Choose a test point from each interval and substitute it into f'(x) to determine the sign.
Based on the sign of f'(x) in each interval, conclude where the function f is increasing or decreasing. If f'(x) > 0 in an interval, f is increasing there; if f'(x) < 0, f is decreasing.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function, f'(x), provides information about the slope of the tangent line at any point x. Critical points occur where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection. Identifying these points is crucial for determining intervals of increase or decrease in the function.
04:50
Critical Points
04:50
Critical Points
Increasing and Decreasing Intervals
A function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive over that interval, meaning the function's slope is upward. Conversely, it is decreasing if the derivative is negative, indicating a downward slope. Analyzing the sign of f'(x) across different intervals helps identify where the function is increasing or decreasing.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
Sign Analysis of Derivatives
Sign analysis involves determining the sign of the derivative f'(x) over various intervals. For f'(x) = x(x - 1), factorization reveals critical points at x = 0 and x = 1. By testing values in intervals around these points, one can ascertain where f'(x) is positive or negative, thus identifying the function's behavior in terms of increasing or decreasing.
Recommended video:
06:51
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration Example 2
