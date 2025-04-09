Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
5:42 minutes
Problem 4.3.25a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
f(r) = 3r³ + 16r
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the function f(r) = 3r³ + 16r. The derivative, f'(r), will help us determine where the function is increasing or decreasing.
Calculate the derivative: f'(r) = d/dr (3r³ + 16r). Use the power rule for differentiation, which states that d/dr (r^n) = n*r^(n-1).
Apply the power rule: f'(r) = 3 * 3r² + 16 * 1 = 9r² + 16.
Set the derivative f'(r) = 9r² + 16 equal to zero to find critical points, which are potential points where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
Solve the equation 9r² + 16 = 0 for r. These critical points will help determine the intervals of increase and decrease. Analyze the sign of f'(r) around these points to identify the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are essential for determining where a function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. For the function f(r) = 3r³ + 16r, finding the derivative and setting it to zero will help identify these critical points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after each critical point, we can ascertain the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing. This test is crucial for understanding the behavior of f(r) = 3r³ + 16r around its critical points.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Increasing and Decreasing Intervals
A function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive throughout that interval, and decreasing if its derivative is negative. By applying the First Derivative Test to f(r) = 3r³ + 16r, we can identify these intervals, which are key to understanding the overall shape and behavior of the function.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
