Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are essential for determining where a function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. For the function f(r) = 3r³ + 16r, finding the derivative and setting it to zero will help identify these critical points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after each critical point, we can ascertain the intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing. This test is crucial for understanding the behavior of f(r) = 3r³ + 16r around its critical points. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema