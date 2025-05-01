Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
Identify the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
on
Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
on
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = 2x⁵ - 5x⁴ - 10x³ + 4 on [-2,4]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x²/(x² - 1) on [-4,4]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x - 2 tan⁻¹ x on [-√3,√3)
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. On what interval(s) is f increasing? Decreasing?
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x⁹/9 + 3x⁵ - 16x
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x√(x +9)
{Use of Tech} Every second counts You must get from a point P on the straight shore of a lake to a stranded swimmer who is 50 from a point Q on the shore that is 50 m from you (see figure). Assuming that you can swim at a speed of 2 m/s and run at a speed of 4 m/s, the goal of this exercise is to determine the point along the shore, x meters from Q, where you should stop running and start swimming to reach the swimmer in the minimum time. <IMAGE>
b. Find the critical point of T on (0, 50).
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² + 2/x