Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (x/3)ᵏ
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (xᵏ/kᵏ)
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹(x−1)ᵏ)/k
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)