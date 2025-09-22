Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of x, typically centered at a point (here, 0). Understanding how to write and manipulate these series is essential for representing functions like ln(1 − x) as sums that converge within a specific interval. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which a power series converges to the function it represents. Determining this interval ensures the validity of the series representation and is crucial when modifying or combining series, such as multiplying by 2x⁶. Recommended video: 08:44 08:44 Interval of Convergence