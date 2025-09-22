Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Master Intro to Power Series with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹(x−1)ᵏ)/k
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = − 1/(1 + x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
p(x) = 2x⁶ ln(1 − x)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(3x) = ln (1 − 3x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)