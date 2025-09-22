Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series and Its Power Series Representation A geometric series is a sum of the form ∑ x^k for k from 0 to infinity, which converges to 1/(1-x) when |x| < 1. This fundamental series allows us to express functions as infinite sums, facilitating manipulation and analysis of functions within their radius of convergence. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Substitution in Power Series Substitution involves replacing the variable x in a known power series with another expression, such as x³. This transforms the original series into a new series representing a related function, while maintaining the structure of the series and adjusting the interval of convergence accordingly. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series