Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(f) ∫ₐᵇ (2 ƒ(𝓍) ―3g (𝓍)) d𝓍 = 2 ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 + 3 ∫₆ᵃ g(𝓍) d𝓍 .