45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0
The spiral r = θ², for 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π
The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
a. Use a trigonometric substitution to find the length of the spiral, for 0≤θ≤√8.