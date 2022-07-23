63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
a. Use a trigonometric substitution to find the length of the spiral, for 0≤θ≤√8.
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)