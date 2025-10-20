33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0
The spiral r = θ², for 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ