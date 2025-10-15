41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ
The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ