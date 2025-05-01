- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Common Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Common Functions Practice Problems
Given the function , identify its inverse function from the following options. Then, graph the function and its inverse.
Given the function , for , identify its inverse function. Then, graph the function and its inverse.
Given the function , for , identify its inverse function from the following options. Then, graph the function and its inverse.
Find the inverse p−1 of the composite function p(x)=m(n(x)) directly and also represent in terms of m−1 and n−1 where m(x)=4x−5 and n(x)=x2.
Find the inverse f−1 of the composite function f(x)=g(h(x)) directly and also represent in terms of g−1 and h−1 where g(x)=x3+2 and h(x)=x31.
The ellipse shown below is defined by the equation . It consists of four one-to-one functions: , , , and . What is the formula and domain for the function ?
The ellipse shown below is defined by the equation . It consists of four one-to-one functions: , , , and . What is the inverse function of ? What is the domain of the inverse function?
The graphs of and are on a single rectangular plane. Here, is an odd function and has a domain of all real numbers. Both and are one-to-one.
Find the value of .
The graphs of and are on a single rectangular plane. Here, is an odd function and has a domain of all real numbers. Both and are one-to-one.
Find the value of .
The graphs of and are on a single rectangular plane. Here, is an odd function and has a domain of all real numbers. Both and are one-to-one.
Find the value of .
In a physics experiment, the force and the distance from a point are inversely proportional. If a force of is observed at a distance of , what is the distance when the force is ?
A city plans to construct a triangular park in the shape of an equilateral triangle with each side equal to meters. If landscaping costs for the sides and for a special flower bed along one side, write the total cost of landscaping as a function of .
Graph the function and describe its characteristics including symmetries and intervals of increase or decrease.