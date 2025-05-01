The graphs of m ( x ) m\left(x\right) and n ( x ) n\left(x\right) are on a single rectangular plane. Here, m ( x ) m\left(x\right) is an odd function and has a domain of all real numbers. Both m ( x ) m\left(x\right) and n ( x ) n\left(x\right) are one-to-one.

Find the value of m − 1 ( 8 ) m^{-1}\left(8\right) .